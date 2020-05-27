Childhood center graduates 16 Pre-K students in special ceremonies

This fall, the 16 Pre-K graduates will be making the jump to kindergarten

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo child care center hosted special graduation ceremonies for its Pre-K students with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“They’re so grown up, it’s amazing,” said Cynthia Lackey, Executive Director of the San Angelo Early Childhood Center.

COVID-19 has caused many schools to cancel or postpone graduation ceremonies, but the San Angelo Early Childhood Center wasn’t going to let a pandemic get in the way of celebrating their little Pre-K graduates.

“COVID really messed up our plans to have a big graduation so we’ve staggered out the kids today and we’re letting the families come. That way each child gets that graduation moment without us worrying about spreading COVID-19,” explained Lackey.

“They’ll be here in the summer. We do graduation in May but then they’ll go to kindergarten in the fall. We’ve had a great time watching them grow and learn. I’ve been here two years so these that are graduating, they were three when I got here,” added Lackey.

Each graduate had to have his own ceremony with a maximum of 8 family members attending, but the center’s director felt it was important to celebrate this milestone in the little ones’ lives.

“They were so disappointed when we had to cancel graduation so we’re really excited to be able to do something. Although it’s not much, it’s a way to recognize that they’re going to kindergarten and give their family that moment,” continued Lackey.