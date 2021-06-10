SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Fourth of July show will be a little different this year. The San Angelo Symphony is the usual feature, but the United States Air Force Band of the West will be coming to town to perform along with a number of area musicians for the 2021 event.
Executive director of Downtown San Angelo, Del Velasquez, says “Well this opportunity came knocking when we learned that the San Angelo Symphony Pops Concert was being canceled and as we did back in Christmas when we learned that the Christmas lights parade had been canceled. This opportunity opened up for us to step in and fill that gap, we think it’s very important that San Angelo celebrate Independence Day and maintain the tradition.”
This event will be on July third, opening to the community at noon but the festivities beginning at 6:30 PM.
https://stayhappening.com/e/star-spangled-banner-concert-andamp-fireworks-E2ISTO07HO8
Changes to San Angelo’s Independence Day concert and fireworks
