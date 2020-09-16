Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The theme for this year's Hispanic Heritage Month is “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past and Embrace the Future"

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Hispanic Heritage Committee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by the Lakeview Mariachis and a proclamation by Mayor Brenda Gunter.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15), Americans celebrate the contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans to American culture and society. Hispanic Americans are the largest minority group in the United States today.

“This month-long celebration recognizes the valuable contributions made by citizens of Hispanic descent to all aspects of American life including leadership and business, civil service, culture, education, military, ranching and religion,” said Gunter.

This is the first event the newly-formed committee has hosted to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Co-founder Monette Molinar says this is just the beginning of the committee’s duties to serve the Hispanic community.

“We’re going to continue to show culture and arts, of course our goal is to bring a Hispanic museum to the community. We’re excited about that,” said Molinar, “We’ve been talking about it for many years about bringing, building or doing something for a Hispanic museum in the area. We are starting to see the light. We’re getting organized, we’re getting people involved. I think people are really going to like it. It’s gonna take some time but we’ll get there.”

Wednesday morning’s celebration happened to fall on “Dieciseis de septiembre” (September 16), which celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. The Lakeview Mariachi director, Rosendo Ramos, led the group in “el grito,” the famous battle cry of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain, first uttered by Father Miguel Hidalgo on September 16, 1810.

The theme for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month is “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past and Embrace the Future.”

“It is imperative to embrace our diverse history so all children can see themselves in our city and nation’s past and that they have a crucial role to play in its future,” added Gunter.