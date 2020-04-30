CARES Act provides grants for eligible ASU students

The funds are designed to fill a gap in assistance

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University received more than $6M in “CARES Act” funding from the federal government. About half of that money will go directly to qualifying students to pay for food, housing and health care.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused a major disruption in the plans of college students,” said Ed Kerestly, Director of Financial Aid at Angelo State University.

Angelo State University received $6,359,561 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Funds for expenses related to the interruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, such as:

Food

Housing

Course Materials

Technology

Health Care

Childcare Expenses

Other Expenses (Expenses that do not fit any of the above)

About half of the funds will go directly to ASU students in the form of grants.

“A little over $3M ($3,179,781) will go directly to students to help them in covering expenses because of the disruption of their education due to the COVID-19 crisis,” added Kerestly.

According to Kerestley, many university students did not receive stimulus payments because they were claimed as their parents’ dependents on tax returns. The funds are designed to fill a gap in assistance.

“For most of those students, they’ve not been able to work and that’s put them in a tight situation. They have living expenses and technology needs. That’s exactly what these funds are for, to fill that gap for students to keep going,” explained Kerestly.

The funds are distributed according to students’ individual financial situation. Currently, 1,200 ASU students have applied to receive funds for the spring semester and 700 of them have been approved. The university will release applications related to the summer terms in June and July.

“We continue to be fully operational and available to respond to students and their families needs as they continue their education at Angelo State University,” said Kerestly.

Students can apply for funds at angelo.edu/cares.