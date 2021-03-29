Car break-ins and firearm thefts in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department reports three guns were stolen from unsecured vehicles last week. In order to stop these break-ins, SAPD is utilizing social media to remind residents of the frequency of these crimes.
In a Facebook post, the official page for the San Angelo Police Department (Linked Below) writes, “Gun safety isn’t just knowing how to handle a gun properly—it’s also about keeping it from getting into the wrong hands. Whether you keep a gun in your car, home, or somewhere else, safely storing it 24/7 is a must in order to protect our children, prevent avoidable injury, and keep our guns out of the hands of criminals.”
Guns stolen could be sold or used in crimes that could take lives in our community. The department urges residents to lock up their firearms and never leave them unattended.
For more information on gun safety resources, visit: http://safegunstoragetexas.com/?fbclid=IwAR0h8Wep8M-KwBKxJKZ7rMyGxM7dWiLv1E6Z3VRHALDN9GSJVVZsfZTOBsw
