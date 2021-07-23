Breaking the glass ceiling: Local women-business owners discuss their struggles and success

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The Concho Valley is home to many women-owned businesses even though they sometimes face more obstacles than men.

The ‘Governor’s Commission for Women’ announced a new webinar series to advance women-owned businesses and female entrepreneurs.

Suzi Marshall, owner, Q’s Printing and Design, shares “After 37 years I’ve been doing this it means a big struggle. It’s hard for women to own their own businesses and be successful.”

Local female business owners are encouraging other women to push through the struggles they may face to pursue their dreams.

Sherri Tipton is another San Angelo businesswoman who has taken on the challenge and succeeded through the good and bad of ownership. She says, “Women can do anything men can do. There is still a glass doing in our world where women don’t make the same this man so you need to take control of your own, your own passions, your own desires to do what you want to do.”