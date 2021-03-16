Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo – ‘Kick Butts’ day

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Fort Concho is celebrating spring break by offering free guided tours this week. The tours include exhibits, furnishings, period displays, and stories of the Soldiers Barracks.

A special event for the tour guide, Hans Madsen, who spent four years in the Marine Corps. Madsen says being from San Angelo and having military experience, he feels like he's sharing a piece of his experiences with each guest that joins him for a walk through Fort Concho.

One local, who took his daughter to the guided tour during her spring break, remembers doing the same tour in elementary school, a truly special activity for him to share with his child.

These daily tours will start at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; as well as Sunday at 2 p.m. Sarah Ross, education coordinator at the fort encourages anybody to show up, even if it's just to fly a kite in the field or walk your dog in the evening; a great way to enjoy the warm weather and a week of vacation.