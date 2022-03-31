SAN ANGELO, Texas- Born and raised in San Angelo, it’s hard not to be submersed in West Texas culture and for Don Patton the rodeo is his favorite part! He says he used to dream of being a bronc rider.

“I joined in 1950 and I thought I was going to be a bronc rider, so I went to clowning and that was my forte as far as the rodeo is concerned,” said Patton, retired rodeo clown and resident of Baptist.

He describes his father as the reason for his fondness for the rodeo.

“My dad ran around with rodeo cowboys from Wichita Falls back in the early 30s and they used to come to the house and I thought, boy I’m going to be a cowboy,” said Patton. “They gave me a hat back in 1934 and I’ve had it on ever since.”

He and the residents of the Baptist retirement community enjoyed a western-themed outdoor barbecue in true West Texas fashion in honor of the rodeo starting up.

“Of course with rodeo, we have a lot of folks that have moved here from ranches that are big and active in the rodeo community,” said Aaron Hargett, the Executive Director at Baptist Retirement. “It’s still a part of their life and once you get it in, it’s hard to get out!”

The luncheon included chopped brisket sandwiches, a country band and lawn games during lunch.