Ballinger recovery strong but delayed Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - The city of Ballinger is on the mend following a powerful tornado that swept through the community, damaging property not just in town but out in the rural neighboring county areas as well. Now, the work is being delayed.

"In regards to our recovery efforts here in Ballinger," said Tommy Turney City Manager for Ballinger, "a lot of the efforts have been put on hold. We're waiting for insurance adjusters. The National Weather Service wanted to come in and revise their F-3 to possibly an F-4. So they've asked us to stop cleaning up at our pace."

In place of repairs, construction and clean-up, city staff and community volunteers are organizing donation efforts, funding options and other vital needs for those displaced by the storms. These efforts include a Go-Fund-Me campaign, and securing H-E-B giftcards for those displaced by storm damage. Turney said all those displaced have been housed.

The city has also issued a disaster declaration, which will enable them to seek the funding and materials they need for a full recovery.