Ballet San Angelo hosts fan drive for seniors in need

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fan drive from Ballet San Angelo is underway to get cooling fans to seniors in the Meals for the Elderly delivery routes.

“A lot of the seniors that benefit from Meals for the Elderly don’t have air conditioning so they’re always in need of fan donations. We’re just doing our part to facilitate that to get more donations,” said Savannah Logsdon. Marketing Coordinator for Ballet San Angelo.

Every day, Meals for the Elderly delivers meals to more than 700 seniors in the Concho Valley and a number of these don’t have air conditioning.

To help seniors with relief from the summer heat, Ballet San Angelo is hosting a fan drive for those in need.

“We’re running it through August and asking people to donate fans, pedestal fans, boxed fans in new condition,” explained Logsdon.

In addition to the fan drive, Ballet San Angelo is partnering with Meals for the Elderly to inform seniors of the benefits of staying active through their “Joy of Movement” program.

“It is a free class we offer for seniors and those with neurological disabilities. It’s generally about building strength and balance for seniors and those with other difficulties. This partnership came together quickly but it also seemed to go hand-in-hand. They’re going directly to the homes of those who need it most. While they’re delivering their meals, we will be contributing information, stickers and more to get the word out to the seniors that the benefits of this class are available to them,” added Logsdon.

At the moment, the”Joy of Movement” classes are being offered online at Ballet San Angelo’s website.

Ballet San Angelo will be accepting fan donations through the month of August. You can drop off a fan at their office inside the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, located at 82 Gillis St.

“They’re helping our mission of empowerment to movement, we want to help their mission of bringing meals and other necessities to the seniors of the Concho Valley,” said Logsdon.