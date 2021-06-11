ASU Gives kids a hands-on S.T.E.M experience

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Technology has a hand in nearly every aspect of life from health to manufacturing so Angelo State University is teaching younger generations key S.T.E.M field skills like coding and robotics.



The motivation for starting this camp was a noticed lack of interest in S.T.E.M even as the world continues to advance its technology. Angelo State University professor, Dr. Donna Gee reflects on the purpose saying, “We know there’s a lack of people going into especially stem careers science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and so we wanted to increase students interest in that.”



She continues, “And even they’re just even thinking about maybe going into some of those careers. And so, one good way is to get them involved.”



The program was given a grant for this camp through Texas Workforce Commission, allowing students the experience to build robots and use coding programs to manipulate their movements. Through this knowledge, they were able to maneuver through obstacles to pick up a ping-pong ball and return back to the starting point.



