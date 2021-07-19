ASU considers player compensation

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – For several years student-athletes have been trying to use their name, image, and likeness for compensation. The NCAA has tried to pass legislation that would prohibit the transaction, but on July 1, Supreme Court ruled against NCAA governing it. This means players can now accept money if allowed by their individual state.



In San Angelo, doors are opening for Angelo State University players to cash in on their name and fame. While the ruling benefits division 1 sports the most, ASU is sorting out a way for their players to receive compensation as well.

James Reid, Athletic Director at Angelo State University, explained, “It’s already taken place cross country, country, different places and again I think it’s starting at the division one level and eventually will trickle down to the other divisions. you know, there have been a few inquiries already here at AngeloState University.”

It’s been an ongoing debate for years and as of this month, the NCAA lifted the prohibition of student-athletes receiving compensation involving sponsorship deals, online endorsements, and personal appearances. However, for ASU, plans are not yet final.

“It’s such a changing landscape right now. You know, we’ve been … Our group has been working with not only our general counsel on our campus, but also with the tech system, General Counsel to make sure that we’re all on the same page with what they’re doing what we will be doing, and working on getting our policies together and everything so that we can get those out,” says Reid.

The university says there will also be restrictions to these types of compensation, but some players are already noticing others benefitting.

Sophia Berg, Angelo State University Volleyball player gives her perspective saying, “D-1s … it’s already making like a big difference. You see students coming out with merch and really emphasizing that on their platforms on social media and stuff. I think it’ll take a little bit longer for students to start really taking advantage of it, but I know a couple of girls on the team have like applied to be a barstool athlete and started looking for opportunities like that so it’s exciting, but I think it’ll take maybe a few years to trickle down to the two.”

Berg continues, “It could definitely help you progress in your sport. Start doing like not advertising, but like just reaching out and kind of just sharing your name for beyond college athletics. Otherwise, it’s a lot about, you know, just like emphasizing yourself your own image and kind of sharing your experience I think is the more positive side of it.”