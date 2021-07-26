Armyworms invade San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – The above-average amount of rainfall has brought with it a pest that comes in groups of thousands called ‘armyworms.’

Armyworms are among 30 Different species of moth and even though they can be sprayed for, they are likely to return. They’re green, brown, and black with a distinctive white line between the eyes.

Armyworms are especially damaging to turf grass, but also destroy corn and other crops. Enlarging brown spots and large numbers of birds on your lawn can be a sign of these pests, even if you can see the worms themselves.

Patsy MciItire, owner of Bug Express says, “You don’t see them every year. A lot of it has to do with rain, so we’ve had an immense amount of rain this year and everything including the snow and everything. So it’s just kind of their cycle. In 34 years, I’ve really dealt with huge infestations about three or four times so, this is one of those times. “



Pest control professionals aren’t expecting armyworms to go away anytime soon. Saying they’ll continue to be a problem until the first frost.