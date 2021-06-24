APS efforts during Elder Abuse Prevention Month

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month and Adult Protective Services is one agency working to care for those who are sometimes forgotten.



But for AP it’s more than only the elderly, who are offered help and given access to resources they need to survive. The agency strives to better the lives of many and, in some cases, delivering air conditioners, groceries, and even paying rent for those who can’t.



Amanda Lopez, Caseworker at APS, says, “We do assessments of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. On the elderly and disabled population, which would be those that are over the age of 65. If you’re not over the age of 65, you have to have an inability to perform your daily activities. So you would require assistance from someone else to do that. We do get a lot of calls where we have elderly living in their own homes and they don’t have that type of assistance, and they require it so we also get them connected with those type of services.”



Now that we’re getting into the summer heat and air conditioners are in high demand, the elderly without them are at higher risk. That’s one item adult protective services are supplying to many elderly and disabled people right here in our community. APS considers it a team effort encouraging people to check in on their neighbors and loved ones.