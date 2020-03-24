Alcohol, drug prevention programs meet online

Isolation can threaten sobriety and it's important that addicts continue to receive support

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Because of social distancing and gathering restrictions, people dealing with addictions are not able to attend regular meetings.

“Addiction doesn’t stop. The anxiety, the nervousness, the fear, the problems that occur anyway without the Coronavirus are now compounded,” said Eric Sanchez, CEO of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV).

Gatherings of ten or more people in Tom Green County are prohibited due to COVID-19 concerns. For recovering addicts, this means no more in-person recovery support meetings. According to Sanchez, isolation can threaten sobriety and it’s important that addicts continue to receive support.

“There’s a lot of stress for a lot of people. Now more than ever, it’s important that we continue to provide services for our community and we make treatment available for those who need it. It’s crucial,” explained Sanchez.

ADACCV clients are now receiving help via teleconference meetings. San Angelo AA and NA groups have also suspended in-person meetings.

“For our residential progrmas, we’re using virtual meetings. We are really engaging clients to participate in recovery in a differnet level that they’re not used to,” added Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, drugs and alcohol can be an escape that everyone should be aware of, especially during stressful times like these.

“People turn to alcohol and drugs. There is a danger, there is a risk. We are here to help. We have our 24 hour hotline where you speak to a person. Please contact us if you need help,” continued Sanchez.

Sanchez also said that ADACCV is not allowing visitors or family members of clients that are currently admitted at its facilities. Workers are practicing social distancing, and are cleaning and disinfecting the facilities frequently. ADACCV’s Journey Recovery Center detox facility is expected to open soon, something Sanchez says will help keep patients more safe.