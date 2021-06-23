Air Race 1 comes to San Angelo: First in the United States

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Eight airplanes will race directly against each other at speeds of nearly 300 miles per hour right here at San Angelo’s Mathis Field.

Much of the racing is held in Asia and Europe so this is a big win for the city.

There will be a series of races over Halloween weekend where planes will take to the sky going wing-tip to wing-tip. Top air-racing teams will compete above a live crowd, but this event isn’t only about the planes, it’s expected to draw in between ten and 15 thousand visitors to the city, making a strong economic impact.

Brenda Gunter, Mayor of San Angelo, says, “Being a first-year event, we’re not quite sure what the impact is but we do know if we d get 10 thousand visitors – up to 15 thousand- there will be an economic impact. Will people come to stay in our hotels? We hope so. Will people come out and spend money in the city when they’re not out here? We hope so. And when we say hope, obviously that always happens. People who come to attend these events spend money in the community.”



