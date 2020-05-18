After the storm: Concho Valley still recovering one year after tornado

A year after the devastation of the tornado, most homes have been repaired

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It was a year ago today that an EF2 tornado caused damage from one side of Tom Green County to the other, including San Angelo, and destroyed a number of homes.

“My patio roof, I’m not sure where it went. People’s roofs were everywhere, utilities were down in the alley. We went a week or so without electricity,” said Vicky Porter, an affected resident.

A year ago on May 18, 2019 an EF2 tornado tore through Tom Green County, destroying dozens of homes.

The tornado began in Dove Creek as an EF0, then moved through San Angelo gaining strength and turning into an EF2 when it went over the Bradford neighborhood. It ultimately made it to Runnels County as an EF3 tornado near Ballinger. No deaths were reported.

“3 or 4 homes received substantial damage in the Dove Creek area. The worst hit area was the community around Bradford Elementary. Roughly 100 homes received damage in the Bradford area. It went on to Ballinger and there were 2 homes destroyed in Ballinger,” said Matt Lewis, President and CEO of the San Angelo Area Foundation.

It was just before 5:00a.m. when Vicky Porter received a weather alert on her cell phone telling her to take cover immediately. The storm passed over her house in a matter of minutes, leaving substantial damage to the Bradford home where she is raising her 3 grandchildren.

“I immediately started shaking and crying, holding my grandbabies. I knew this was bad because I had 6 inches of water throughout my house and no roof. I needed help and I needed it immediately,” explained Porter.

The tornado’s damage totaled over $5M. According to Porter, she is lucky to have had homeowner’s insurance to help her rebuild. Nearly a third of homeowners in the Bradford area, however, did not.

Shortly after the storm hit, the San Angelo Area Foundation set up an emergency response fund that raised nearly $200,000 to help those affected.

“The goal for that fund was to help everybody in the neighborhoods, Dove Creek, Ballinger and especially the Bradford area to help where we can and where insurance wasn’t able to help. Over 34 homes were significantly damaged and needed some assistance in addition to insurance or no insurance,” explained Lewis.

Additionally, the City of San Angelo provided $700,000 to help repair homes with no insurance.

Because Dove Creek falls outside San Angelo’s city limits, residents there were unable to receive that assistance. However, the San Angelo Area Foundation worked with outside organizations to offer aid.

“The folks out in Dove Creek aren’t a part of the city so they don’t get city help. We’ve worked with church groups, families and other community groups for them. We’ve witnessed the coming together of the community,” continued Lewis.

The days following the tornado were a testament to the strength of a community coming together to help neighbors.

“A niece and her fiancé came in from Odessa. They came in and helped me and my neighbors. My family was here and I’m so grateful for them. People from everywhere started showing up before it was even daylight. There were police, first responders, the city, grocery stores were bringing us food. Everything you could have possibly needed; our community was out in full force helping us,” added Porter.

“In 3 days, we signed in about 400 volunteers to help with debris removal. The city operation guy estimated 2-3 weeks of debris removal and it got done in 1 week with the help of the volunteers,” said Jim Evans, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of San Angelo.

“I periodically drive through that area. Life will never be the normal it was. We have to settle on the new normal. A few folks are rebuilding still but for the most part, the damaged houses are repaired and a few that were majorly damaged are done,” added Evans.

Porter said even though its been a year since the tornado hit, it will be a while before the memories fade.

“Every time the wind picks up and it gets cloudy, my stomach goes into knots. I still cry a lot from it. Knowing we all came out of it safe; I think we’re going to be ok. It’s just going to take time to let the memory go away, but I don’t think it will,” continued Porter.