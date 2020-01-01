A look at the top Concho Valley news stories of 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we count down the hours to the end of the decade, we’re taking a look at the top stories making headlines across the Concho Valley in 2019.
- San Angelo Catholic Diocese releases list of names of clergy accused of sexual abuse
In January, San Angelo Catholic Diocese officials released a list of names of clergy with credible accusations of sexual abuse of minors.
Of the almost 600 clerics who served in the diocese since 1961, four San Angelo priests had credible allegations for being sexual abusers.
“In or own church we are taking sexual abuse very seriously. I am encouraging all of our people to do everything they can to assist victims to find healing and peace and to put into place healthy practices to prevent further abuse,” said San Angelo Diocese Bishop Michael Sis in response to the incident on January 31st.
All four priests had been removed in 2002 or before.
- 61-year-old man arrested in a 32-year-old cold case murder
In march, a 61-year-old man was arrested in a cold case murder that happened 32 years ago.
DNA evidence linked Adolph Gonzales to the murder of San Angelo grandmother, Dovie Dykes, in 1986.
Investigators arrested Gonzales in Denton County.
Dykes, who was 83, was discovered in her San Angelo home by a family member.
- Tornadoes sweep through the Concho Valley
4 Tornadoes swept through the Concho Valley in May, destroying dozens of homes.
In San Angelo, at least 100 structures were damaged by an EF-2 tornado.
One person was injured when an EF-3 tornado swept across the City of Ballinger.
“My daughter and my grandsons lived here. They were in the hallway when it happened. She called on the phone and said, ‘mom my roof is gone.’ But they’re safe. They’re safe,” said Dolores Acosta, an affected resident, on May 20th.
Some residents are still recovering from the damage.
- Congressman Mike Conaway Announces his retirement
Congressman Mike Conaway announced in July he will not be seeking re-election.
After 15 years representing 11th district of Texas (which includes San Angelo) the 71-year-old Midland native is retiring next year.
“One of the things I’ve told folks all along is, when I’m no longer in a leadership position I’m coming home,” said Conaway on Juky 31st.
12 candidates are campaigning for the 11th district seat in congress.
- Wildfires burn thousands of acres in the Concho Valley
During the late summer months when the Concho Valley was under drought conditions, wildfires scorched several thousand acres in Irion and Tom Green counties.