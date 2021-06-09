A competition helping locals start their businesses

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – If you have an idea for a startup or a new small business the annual San Angelo Business Plan Competition can help you get it started. It’s open to anyone wanting to develop a new business or expand an existing business in San Angelo and there will be support from local organizations.
The City of San Angelo explains that “Advisers from Angelo State University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and students from the ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business will be available to assist contestants in drafting plans.”
Longhorn Coffee Company, 2017 third-place winners, explain how the event helped them and how it could help others, “It was a great experience because it makes you think about your business in a different way. You know, the different plans and projections the different goals that you set for yourself while doing it. Whoever wins, you know, I think it’s going to help them maybe project a little bit more accurately what their business goals are and things like that.”
