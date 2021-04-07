2021 Western Shamrock Carnival

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association is holding its 11th annual championship cookoff. after a two-month delay, this event remains unaltered by COVID's impact.

John Walter, of the Championship Cookoff Committee, says they were fearful it would have to be canceled entirely but excited to see that the number of teams participating has more than doubled since the first event.

Walter explains entry cost is higher than more cookoffs, but proceeds give back to the community. He says, "We have a little contest with donations and samples and that type of deal ... it benefits the scholarship foundation."

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association's 11th annual Championship Cookoff begins Saturday at Spur Arena.