2021 San Angelo rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Ring Ring and Crabtree amusements are getting ready for this year's Western Shamrock Carnival. Like last year, you can purchase a 'Magic Money' card for food, rides, and more all throughout the midway.

Sarah Bertozzi, Human Resources Manager for Crabtree Amusements says, "Everything will be purchased both on the independent midway and the carnival midway with the 'Magic Money' card."

Bertozzi continues, "We introduced 'Magic Money' here and you will buy a 'Magic Money' card when you come and you will purchase everything with that [card]. There will be kiosks around throughout the midway and you will be able to refill those cards. Once you have the card, you can refill it. If you have last year's card, you can actually refill it."

This year's carnival also offers some new rides for thrill-seekers. More information on what's in store for the Western Shamrock Carnival in the video above.