2021 Rodeo Parade concludes

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Two months after the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo was originally set to start, we're getting ready for the biggest event of the year.

Executive Director of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, Justin Jonas, says, "All of the biggest names are going to be here, but on Friday night we have several of them that will be in the performance and I can assure you the cowboys are coming with their A-game. And if you're coming to the rodeo, you're going to have a show to watch."

There are carnival rides, food, and rodeo events starting Friday, April 9th.

More on this year's rodeo and the special message from the association and volunteers to the fans in the video above.