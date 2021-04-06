2021 Championship cookoff at the Spur Arena

News Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association is holding its 11th annual championship cookoff. after a two-month delay, this event remains unaltered by COVID’s impact.

John Walter, of the Championship Cookoff Committee, says they were fearful it would have to be canceled entirely but excited to see that the number of teams participating has more than doubled since the first event.

Walter explains entry cost is higher than more cookoffs, but proceeds give back to the community. He says, “We have a little contest with donations and samples and that type of deal … it benefits the scholarship foundation.”

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association’s 11th annual Championship Cookoff begins Saturday at Spur Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.