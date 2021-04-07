2021 Championship cookoff at the Spur Arena

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Local experts are warning Concho Valley seniors of a scam that could cost them thousands of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau's Glenna Friedrich explains the creative ways scammers instruct victims to send money saying, "You can't just stick it in an envelope because they'll figure that out so what they have them do is tape it… break them down to smaller bills and tape them one to a page then they put them in a big envelope and send it off and most of the time the post office doesn't catch it. "

Friedrich adds, "We try to caution people all the time - don't give out confidential information. don't give out your social security number. don't give out your checking account number. don't give out your savings account number … anything along that line, don't give that out."

More information on area scams in the video above.