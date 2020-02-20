2020 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From a record $1M Premium Sale to sold out performances, this was a year of firsts for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

“This year’s rodeo was probably our best ever, all across the board,” said Justin Jonas, Executive Director of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo.

The 88th Annual San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo has come to an end, and it proved to be a successful one. 11 of the 13 performances at Foster Communications Coliseum were sold out.

“People just come together, their spirits are lifted. They’re having fun and they look forward to it every year,” added Jonas.

The rodeo saw many changes this year.

Rodeo organizers added an “Xtreme Bulls” performance the first Sunday, which sold out almost as quickly as the finals.

“It was the 4th performance that sold out when we put our tickets on sale. It was a great hit. The crowd really enjoyed it,” explained Jonas.

There was even a new carnival that was twice as big as in years past.

“First Saturday was a record Saturday of attendance to the fairgrounds and our second Saturday beat that by 20%,” continued Jonas.

The Premium Sale also broke a record this year.

“It set a record of over $1M. The business men and women in this town came together and put all their money to exhibitors and Texas youth,” said Jonas.

In March, organizers will meet to begin planning for next year’s rodeo.

According to Jonas, in its 88 years the rodeo has grown tremendously and it will continue to do so.

“Are we gonna continue to grow more performances? I don’t know, our problem is that we don’t have enough room in our coliseum. That question is still out there but I do know this rodeo will continue to grow,” added Jonas.