2020 Concho Christmas Celebration parade and tree lighting ceremony canceled, lights tour still scheduled

The 27th annual Tour of Lights will begin the first weekend of December

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Organizers for the Concho Christmas Celebration have made some changes to the events happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all excited about being able to celebrate the birth of Christ in a memorable way along the Concho River,” said Lee Pfluger, Chairman for the Concho Christmas Celebration.

The Concho Christmas Celebration Annual Tour of Lights along the Concho River has brought holiday cheer to the Concho Valley since 1994.

The 27th annual Tour of Lights will begin with the “soft” opening on Friday, December 4th and will run every night through Thursday, December 31st. The Tour will open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 6 p.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, other Christmas celebrations like the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony downtown have been canceled.

“For the 2020 season, the Tour of Lights will continue as it has for the last 26 years. Unfortunately the parade and tree lighting ceremony at the end of the parade have been cancelled because we were concerned about the health and safety of our participants as well as the guests who will be viewing the parade,” explained Pfluger.

A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated for those who want to enjoy the Tour of Lights, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.

“The outdoor environment will allow people to walk through the tour as we have in the past, as well as to drive through the tour in their cars as they will be away from the virus,” added Pfluger.

For the last several years, inmates from the Daniel Webster Wallace Unit in Colorado City, TX have been the ones to put up the lights along the river. Because of the pandemic all of the inmates are on lockdown.

“This has been a real blessing but things don’t last forever. This year we have the opportunity to see how our community comes together to put the lights up without the labor from the work camp. We’re getting the specifics on how volunteers can make a significant impact to this year’s Tour of Lights,” continued Pfluger.

Pfluger said the committee will be assessing additional activities like ‘Kayak on the River’ and ‘Bike through the Lights’ to integrate them into the event in a safe manner.

For more information and updates on events related to the Concho Christmas Celebration, click here.