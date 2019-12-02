New Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy appointed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nick Hanna, retired Texas Ranger, was appointed as the Chief Deputy for the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 2.

Chief Deputy Hanna began his law enforcement career in 1989 with the Big Spring Police Department. After working in that capacity for around six years, he then joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 1995. He served as a State Trooper for four-and-half years, then promoted to Highway Patrol Sargent and spent around four years in that role. On September 1, 2003 in Brownwood, Texas he became a Texas Ranger. After spending 16 years as a Texas Ranger, he retired on November 30, 2019.

Along with his investigative and assigned duties with the Texas Rangers, Chief Deputy Hanna served on the Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crime Investigation Program, the Public Integrity Unit, the Officer Involved Shooting Working Group, the DPS Hypnosis Oversight Committee, and as Team Leader for the West Texas Hostage Negotiation Team. Chief Deputy Hanna is currently the President of the Texas Association of Investigative Hypnosis.

Chief Deputy Hanna’s wife, Kelli, pinned on his badge this morning.





Photos courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.