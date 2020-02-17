New Tom Green County District Clerk sworn in

A new District Clerk for Tom Green County was sworn in February 17, 2020 at the county courthouse. The District Clerk is reponsible for handling and processing all of the paperwork that goes through the court and judicial system within the county.

Anthony Monico took the oath of office surrounded by family and friends. He served as the Chief Deputy District Clerk under Sheri Woodfin for 14 years. Woodfin just retired from her position as District Clerk. Monico will now take over the duties of District Clerk.

He shared what he’s looking forward to the most.

“Being able to meet everyone that’s coming in here. It’s a tough time whether you’re going through a criminal case or court case, it’s a very hard time. So you have to be able to be sure to guide them through the court process,” Monico said.

