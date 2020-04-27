New scam involving Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Tom Green County, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a new scam involving someone pretending to be a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant.

The scammer uses the name Sergeant Ian Rook, when contacting people. The scammer tells people that he is an employee with the Sheriff’s Office and that they need to call him back about an urgent matter.

The scammer has been using the number 325-261-5595 to contact residents of Tom Green County. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that the number used by the scammer is not one of their numbers.

Deputies ask that if you are contacted in any manner, and have questions about if the person works for the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, to please call 325-655-8111.