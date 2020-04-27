Breaking News
LIVE: Pres. Trump holds Monday Rose Garden press conference

New scam involving Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tom Green County, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a new scam involving someone pretending to be a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant.

The scammer uses the name Sergeant Ian Rook, when contacting people. The scammer tells people that he is an employee with the Sheriff’s Office and that they need to call him back about an urgent matter.

The scammer has been using the number 325-261-5595 to contact residents of Tom Green County. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that the number used by the scammer is not one of their numbers.

Deputies ask that if you are contacted in any manner, and have questions about if the person works for the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, to please call 325-655-8111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.