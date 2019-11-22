New PRCA XTREME BULLS event coming to San Angelo in 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Rodeo announced they will host a Division 1 PRCA XTREME BULLS on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. presented by Sonora Bank.

According to the San Angelo Rodeo, the event will feature the nation’s top 30 ranked bull riders. The top ten will progress to a final round. This event will be added to the 12 rodeo performances that happen each year but this event is one of only nine events on the XTREME BULLS Division 1 tour. There will be a minimum of $20,000 in prize money awarded.

“Sonora Bank has a long history of supporting the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo through our sponsorship of the Mutton Bustin’ event. We are proud and excited to expand that partnership with PRCA Xtreme Bulls—Presented by Sonora Bank,” said Bob Malone, Chairman, President and CEO of Sonora Bank. “With deep roots in the San Angelo community, we are honored to support an organization that does so much for the youth of West Texas.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at sanangelorodeo.com.