New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants

Lay’s is rolling out five new limited-batch flavors of chips that will draw on classic dishes served at beloved U.S. restaurants.

The snack lineup includes:

Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City

Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville

Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia

Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles

Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque

The Chile Relleno Lay’s will only be available at WalMart and 7-Eleven, according to Jen Crichton, Frito-Lay North America’s brand communications director.

The potato chips are expected to hit shelves later this month.

Albuquerque residents reacted to news of Lay’s honoring their local favorite:

“The new restaurant-inspired Lay’s may just offer the best of both worlds in the current environment,” said Jen Crichton, Frito-Lay North America brand communications director, in an emailed statement.

Frito-Lay, the PepsiCo subsidiary that makes Lay’s, expects an uptick in snacking this summer as more people stay home and interact with friends virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lay’s Flavor Icons potato chips are expected to be available in some stores toward the middle of the month and nationwide by the end of July.