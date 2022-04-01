The Workforce Development at Howard College will be hosting an official ribbon cutting on Monday, April 4th with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce to formally introduce the new Electrician Training space.



This program was put into action on March 21st and has reached maximum capacity, which is an outstanding accomplishment for a first time program in such a short amount of time.



The ribbon cutting will occur at 11:30am in the West Texas Training Center and following this there will be a hotdog lunch, door prizes and an opportunity to speak with electrical vendors and supporters of the program.