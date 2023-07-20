SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Dr. Aubrey Madler, formerly the director of library and learning services at Texas Tech University – Costa Rica, has been hired as the new executive director of Angelo State University’s Porter Henderson Library.

A native of Montana, Madler has over 20 years of experience working in various special and academic libraries. In addition to her post at TTU-Costa Rica, she has also served as:

Assistant library director, Mayville State University, North Dakota

Leadership Institute coordinator, Mountain Plains Library Association, Colorado

Library technician, Northland Community & Technical College, Minnesota

Senior library technician, Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota

Madler has also served as an information specialist for the Center for Rural Health within the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and as an undergraduate instructor at Mayville State University and TTU-Costa Rica.

“I am grateful for the invitation to serve as the next executive director of the Porter Henderson Library,” Madler said. “ASU and the greater San Angelo community drew me in as a welcoming environment with residents who are proud of their university and city. I look forward to guiding the Porter Henderson Library through this academic environment that will feature continued renovations to our wonderful building, new services and programs, and collaborations across campus.”

Madler was selected for the ASU post following a nationwide search. The search committee was coordinated by Dr. Clifton Jones, vice provost.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Aubrey Madler join the staff of the Porter Henderson Library as the new executive director of library services,” Jones said. “Her extensive experience in academic libraries and strong leadership skills make her perfectly suited to lead the library as it continues its mission to provide exceptional service and assistance to users across a full range of modalities.”

In addition to her other achievements, Madler has published articles, delivered lectures and presentations at professional conferences, and has several ongoing projects involving intellectual freedom and impacts on student success. She is also an experienced grant writer and a contributing author for the Elsevier publishing company.

Madler is a member of the American Library Association and American Association of University Administrators and also previously held leadership positions in the North Dakota Library Association, Friends of the Grand Forks Public Library and Toastmasters International.

Madler holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mayville State University, a Master of Library Science degree from Texas Woman’s University and a doctorate in higher education teaching and learning from the University of North Dakota.