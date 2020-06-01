New detox, recovery facility fully funded after five-year grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, ADACCV, announced they have received a grant from the The Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This grant will fully fund ADACCV’s newest facility, the Journey Recovery Center.

According to ADACCV, this 72-bed center provides treatment services for those with substance use disorders and to provide residential detox treatment. The treatments and services will be overseen by Dr. Marc Wimpee.

“ADACCV is very excited to be able to add the crucial service of detox to our strong array of substance use disorder services which include prevention, treatment and recovery services. We couldn’t have done this without our generous community’s incredible support,” says Eric Sanchez, CEO of ADACCV said.

For more information about ADACCV, contact Paulette Schell, Program Development Director, at 325-224-3481 or paulettes@adaccv.org, or visit ADACCV’s website at www.adaccv.org.