New details emerge on Pecan Street murder in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on October 18, 2020 San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Pecan Street for a “shots fired” call around 1:30 a.m. but the call was soon classified as a shooting.

The suspect who has been charged with murder is 18-year-old Arturo Garcia. Garcia was found by police at E 28th Street and Oaklawn where they say he was walking away from the scene.

Official paperwork filed by police states that officers found the victim, 19-year-old John Samuel Dagen of Brady, Texas, lying on his back in the street next to an alley off of 29th Street. Dagen was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

The officers who were at the scene stated that they found “multiple .40 caliber cartridge cases and one spent .40 caliber full metal jacket bullet next to what looked to be an impact crater in the asphalt where the victim had been laying.”

According to the report, mixed caliber cartridge cases, both .40 caliber and 9mm, were also found in the alley. Officers say that they also “located bloody clothing and a black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with an empty magazine and chamber with the slide locked back,” in the alley behind a home in the 300 block of E 28th Street. That’s where officers also found someone described as “the defendant’s wounded counterpart.”

Police advised Garcia of his rights then questioned him. During that interview Garcia told police that he and his counterpart were walking down an alley towards a residence planning to go to a party being held there. Garcia said there were people walking toward him and his counterpart yelling “expletive South Side.” Garcia said that’s when the people started shooting at him and his friend and his friend was wounded.

However, police said Garcia then changed his story saying that the people were at the end of the alley near the street and that’s where the shooting happened. Garcia then said he started shooting back at the people while running away back down the same alley.

Garcia then told police that’s when he helped his wounded friend into the backyard where the counterpart was found by police. Then Garcia said he kept walking until he was stopped by the officers. He said that he was carrying a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and that he had a full 30 round magazine. He also told police he carries “random ammunition.”

Police say there could be more developments and charges coming as they learn more in their ongoing investigation. Garcia is currently being held on a $501,500 bond in the Tom Green County Jail.