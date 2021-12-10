NEW DEAL, Texas — New Deal volunteer firefighters were called to a fire inside the New Deal Fire Department, 105 East Main Street, just after 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Images from the scene showed extensive fire damage to a truck inside the fire department. The New Deal Police Department provided an update during the afternoon and said there was damage to the truck, portable radios, a headset and some flashlights. There was also damage to the garage door of the fire department.

There were no reports on injuries, and officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. By the time a photojournalist arrived, the fire was extinguished.