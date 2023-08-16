SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new crosswalk has been installed near Lamar Elementary School just in time for students to return to school for the 2023-24 academic year.

The crosswalk is located at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Dominion Ridge, at the railroad crossing near the school. The crosswalk utilizes a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system that is designed for crosswalks with a high volume of pedestrians, helping to provide pedestrians with a safer route.

When the hand symbol appears signaling to the pedestrian not to walk, the motorist will see a flashing yellow signal that turns into a solid yellow signal warning them to slow down. A red signal afterward indicates to the motorists to stop as pedestrians are instructed to walk while the time counts down.

Note that the pedestrian must press the button for service otherwise the signal will remain dark. Drivers are clear to proceed if there are no signals.