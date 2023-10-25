SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new coffee shop on wheels is on the road to San Angelo and it is here to stay.

The new coffee franchise, Travelin Toms Coffee, will be a mobile coffee truck owned by the same company that owns Kona Ice. Currently, only 100 Travelin Toms trucks are in existence around the country, having been established two years ago.

Travelin Toms Coffee Truck

“The unique thing about this one,” said Carlos Rodriguez, a representative of Travelin Toms Coffee, “is just like Kona, we come to you.”

The mobile coffee and beverage truck will cater to anything and everything from parties to schools, businesses and various events in town.

If you come across the business and are uncertain of what to get, Rodriguez’s go-to is a sugar-free vanilla latte. Toms Traveling Coffee offers more than just coffee, however, also serving hot chocolate, frappes, lemonade, iced and hot tea.

One of the business’s unique items is a nitro lemonade, a frothy lemonade infused with nitrogen with the option to add personalized flavors. They will also offer their own branded energy drink, Tilt also infused with nitrogen.

“We are excited to bring that type of state-of-the-art truck to our beautiful city of San Angelo,” said Rodriquez.

Travelin Toms Coffee Truck will be in town in late November with a few soft opening events and will officially be open for business in December.