New car dealership being planned near Bluffs

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Plans are underway for a new car dealership in the Bluffs in southwest San Angelo.

Thursday night, several dozen people attended a community meeting to find out more about the project.

District six council member, Billie DeWitt organized the meeting which included city staffers from the planning department.

The location for the new dealership is near the new HEB, and residents asked questions about traffic flow, noise levels, and water drainage.

The manager in charge of the new Honda dealership being planned in the bluffs and real estate developers also answered questions during Thursday’s community meeting.