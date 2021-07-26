Nelly coming to Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

CHRISTOVAL, Texas – Grammy award winning artist Nelly will be appearing live in concert at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval.

The singer, known for several hit songs such as Country Grammar, Delimma, Air Force Ones, and Grillz, will be performing with Harper Grace and Dusty Black.

This is part of a concert series that will have “a Lil Bit of something for everyone” representatives say.

“Coming off of his continued success in Country music with new hits like Cool Again with Kane Brown, Good Times Roll with Jimmie Allen and Lil Bit with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to bring an incredibly rare experience to the road as he travels with a FULL BAND for the FIRST TIME along with a production that can best be described as “MUST SEE”!” a statement about the concert series reads.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 30 and can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/8276118/nelly-christoval-coopers-bbq-live.