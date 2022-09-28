(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments.

The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes.

Dr. Will Halstead (‎Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, but not much else, and more trouble is ahead.

“Supply chain issues at the hospital will soon enough, along with certain people, will take on much of his energy,” said Gehlfuss.

The premiere also saw the departure of Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who was devastated by the death of his love, undercover police officer Milena Jovanovic (Riley Voelkel).

“I found it very difficult to watch the episode,” said Marlyne Barrett who plays Head Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood. “I find it very difficult to live it too.”

And on “Chicago Fire,” a difficult moment for paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). She ended her off-screen, long-distance relationship with firefighter Matthew Casey, (Jesse Spencer).

“It was very very hard,” said Killmer. “I loved working with Jesse. I really enjoy the possibility of getting to see her come into her own. And find her focus on things that really matter to her.”

Meanwhile, after some political stress, paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and the former chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) are back on and public about their relationship.

“And so, hopefully, they have that normalcy moving forward because they deserve that kind of happiness,” said Greensmith.

Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is not so happy on “Chicago PD,” tensions continue with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) following the shooting death of Voight’s informant Anna Avalos at the end of last season.

“It’s not native to him to be this emotionally affected,” said Beghe.

Emotions also churning for Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), as she decides whether to move into his childhood home.

“It will be a lovely sort of pivot because it will open up new doors to their relationship,” said Squerciati.

Setting up a busy night and season ahead for “One Chicago.”

The “Chicago” dramas kick off Wednesday with “Med” at 8 p.m., “Fire” at 9 p.m., and “PD” wrapping up the night at 10 p.m. on NBC4.