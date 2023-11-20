(WCMH) — NBC is ushering in 2024 with a diverse midseason lineup that promises a mix of unscripted thrills, new and returning comedies and compelling dramas, according to the network.

“This season brings fresh takes on favorites from the first double-chair on ‘The Voice,’ a new spin on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and a tropical setting for ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ as well as the return of last season’s top comedy ‘Night Court,’ Jon Cryer’s return to network television with ‘Extended Family’ and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the ‘Law & Order’ franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment in a statement.

Jon Cryer (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New Comedy Series: Extended Family

Before ringing in the new year, the premiere of the Jon Cryer comedy “Extended Family” is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. The show explores the post-divorce co-parenting journey of Jim and Julia, played by Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer. While navigating the challenges of raising kids together, the pair will experience the complications of juggling new relationships. The series brings a lighthearted take on modern family dynamics.

Unscripted Series: America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE — Pictured: (l-r) Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Kicking off on New Year’s Day, “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” introduces a fresh spin to the popular talent franchise. Judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel engage in friendly competition as they draft their fantasy teams from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises worldwide. The show promises unique talent, unexpected moments, and the suspense of the audience voting for their favorites.

Unscripted Series: Deal or No Deal Island

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND — Season 1 — Pictured: Joe Manganiello — (Photo by: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC)

Premiering on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 p.m., “Deal or No Deal Island” offers a unique twist to the iconic game show. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the series transports 13 contestants to a private island where they compete for millions hidden in more than 100 briefcases through challenges and dilemmas. The last player standing faces the Banker for a chance to win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

#OneChicago and “Law & Order” Franchise Return

The highly anticipated return of #OneChicago, the highest-rated drama franchise on television, occurs on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” On Thursday, Jan. 18, the formidable “Law & Order” franchise will make its comeback with “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“The Voice” Season 25

“The Voice” returns on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m., featuring first-time coaching team Dan + Shay. Returning coaches will include Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE



Saturday, Dec. 23

8 p.m. – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

Monday, Jan. 1

8:00 – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

8 p.m. – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8 p.m.– EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 9

9 p.m. – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Found (Final two episodes of the season)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

8 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 p.m.– Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 29

10 p.m. – The Irrational (Final four episodes of the season)

Monday, Feb. 26

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 p.m. – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 27

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

Monday, March 4