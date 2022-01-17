(WCMH) — NBC has announced it will air a one-hour primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of trailblazing television star Betty White on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m.

The show, titled, “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” will include interviews with White’s friends and celebrities who knew her and will “pay tribute” to the star, according to a network release.

The network will also share “clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” as part of the program.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS — Season 5 — Pictured: (clockwise from left) Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux — Photo by: Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank

White was best known for her roles on two of the most successful sitcoms of all time: Rose Nylund on NBC’s “The Golden Girls” and Sue Ann Nivens on “Mary Tyler Moore.” She won three Emmys for those roles and an additional two primetime Emmys for other TV credits, as well as receiving a Grammy and two SAG Awards during her life.

A love for animals also played a huge part in her life as she was “a tireless advocate for animals,” NBC noted in its release.

Watch “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 10 p.m. on NBC4.