SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several places in the Concho Valley are gearing up to help give you an unforgettable memory on Oct. 14, 2023.

This year, a solar eclipse will be seen across portions of Texas. According to NASA, San Angelo, Junction, Ozona and Sonora are just a few towns in the area that will get that chance to watch this phenomenon take place.

You don’t want to miss the celebrations as the shadow of the moon casts on the Earth when it passes in between the sun and the Earth.

Here are some viewing parties for the social eclipse that are happening in the Concho Valley:

Angelo West Branch Library

The Angelo West Branch Library is excited to be hosting a Solar Eclipse Crafts & Viewing Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, solar glasses and fun for the entire family. This event is free and open to all ages.

Foster Field

Angelo State Astronomers will be on Foster Field with telescopes and solar filters for the community. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:20 a.m. and will be at its max at 11:48 a.m.

Hill Country Solar Eclipse Viewing at JL Bar Ranch

Sonora, Texas is on the map for the eclipse on Oct. 14! Make your reservations to join The JL Bar Ranch for a Hill Country Solar Eclipse Viewing party. Those on the property will receive solar glasses and learn from an astronomy expert during the eclipse. Call (855) 414-3337 for more information or to make reservations.

Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens

Head to Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens for their solar eclipse viewing party on Oct. 14. There will be refreshments and solar glasses for attendees.

San Angelo State Park

The San Angelo State Park is hosting a viewing party for the Oct. 14 eclipse. Due to the limited number of ISO-certified solar glasses that are available and the high traffic for the eclipse, the State Park recommends arriving at the park sooner and making a reservation for the day online. It is $4 at the gate for adults. Those 12 and younger can enter for free.

South Llano River State Park