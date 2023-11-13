SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas Parks and Wildlife sunk 50 Mossback fish attractors around the new fishing pier on Lake Nasworthy.

The fish attractors were sunk close enough to the pier so that anglers could fish over the top of them while not interfering with anglers’ tight-lining for catfish. The additional structure should draw more fish near the pier and increase catch rates.

This project was funded by the Bass Conservation License Plate sales and from matching funds from the Lake Nasworthy HOA to make this project possible.