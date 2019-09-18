Woman burning love letters sparks apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday after burning love letters from her ex, Police in Lincoln said.

Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went left to another room to take a nap. She awoke shortly after to find the carpet on fire.

The fire was extinguished within a few minutes thanks to firefighters. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.

The woman was cited for negligent burning.