Woman accused of killing grandson for fear no one would care for him after she died

(CNN) – An 87-year-old woman is accused of killing her disabled, adult grandson for fear that no one would care for him after she died.

Bradenton police arrived at an apartment complex in Florida around noon on Sunday to respond to reports of a deceased individual. On Tuesday, Capt. Brian Thiers, with the Bradenton Police Department, told reporters that police found the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks.

Parks was a man with disabilities who lived in a group home during the week and with his grandmother, Lillian Parks, on the weekend. His father was deceased, and his mother was estranged, Thiers said.

Authorities did not specify the nature of Parks’ disabilities, but Thiers did say he was unable to care for himself.

While police were on the scene Lillian Parks made comments indicating that she intentionally overdosed Joel, out of fears over her own health as his part-time caretaker, Thiers said.

“You never know totally what someone is thinking. In this case, I don’t know if she’s thinking about the well being of her grandson or if she’s thinking about herself,” Thiers said.

Lillian Parks is currently in protective medical custody until she is released by a doctor, and charges against her are pending, Thiers said.

Family of Lillian Parks did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Police are awaiting a toxicology report to determine what was given to Joel.