United States may face French fry shortage

(CNN)- Cold and wet weather during the potato harvest season has created a shortage in the potatoes harvested.

Now, processors in the United States are looking to find other sources of potatoes to meet the demand for fries.

The US is the fifth largest producer of potatoes in the world, and the crop is grown in nearly every state. But this year, the amount of potatoes harvested is down in some of the top-producing states, including Idaho, Oregon, and North Dakota.

Potato production in the US is expected to fall about 6.1 percent from last year, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That’s the lowest it’s been since 2010.

For potato growers, this could result in significant losses. It could also mean that some growers might not be able to fulfill their contracts with processing companies.

Despite cold weather affecting some of this year’s crop, Frank Muir, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, said he’s not too worried. By the time the frost hit in October, Idaho farmers had harvested about 85 percent of their crop. And those potatoes were of good quality.

Experts say that there is likely no reason to panic. In fact, they say that prices on French fries are fixed through the year at your favorite fast food restaurants.

But though consumers might not see a difference on the fast food menu boards, prices for French fries could go up in places, like local bars, casual dining chains and the produce and frozen aisles at grocery stores.

Though prices might go up a little, those in the industry say they don’t think people will notice a difference.