The wild horses of the Outer Banks won’t evacuate. They have a special trick to survive hurricanes

Wild horses walking on the beach of the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

(CNN) – Groups of wild horses that spend their days frolicking on the beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks will not be evacuated.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to approach the Outer Banks, the colonial Spanish mustangs will huddle together and ride out the storm using a trick horses have used for centuries.

They will move to higher ground and gather under sturdy oak trees to shelter from the storm, said the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages the herd and sends a similar reminder during major hurricanes due to the outpouring of concern for the horses.

“They’ll likely ride out winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, butts to the wind,” it added.

Unlike human beings living in the Outer Banks, the wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane. They are already sensing a change in air pressure and are grouping up together.

“Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years!” the Fund said.

Food, water and other supplies for the horses have been stocked up at the farm.

The horses have extra hay and grain, and their troughs are filled with water. They also have ID tags braided into their manes. The herd manager will ride out the storm at the farm with them, the Fund said.

More than 1 million people in parts of the Carolinas are under mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the coast, forecasters said.

Hurricane Dorian’s core is brushing very close to the coast of the Carolinas and this will continue for Thursday and Friday. Downtown Charleston was experiencing flooding as a result of the storm.

Despite the dangers from Dorian, the 100 or so wild horses in the area are resourceful and have an incredibly strong will to live, herd manager Meg Puckett said during Hurricane Florence last year.