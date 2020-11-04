‘The race is over’ Rep. Dade Phelan says he has enough support to become Speaker of the Texas House

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Rep. Dade Phelan announced Tuesday that be believes he has enough support to become the next Speaker of the Texas House.

“The race is over,” he said during a press conference at the Texas Capitol. He added that he has a “supermajority” from the Republican caucus as well as broad support from Democrats, and released the names of lawmakers who support him.

The Republican served as Chair of the House Committee on State Affairs and has also been vice-chair of the Natural Resources Committee, and a member of the Calendars Committee, Appropriations Committee, Elections Committee and the Select Committee on Ports, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Each time a new legislature convenes, the representatives must choose a member to serve as speaker. The speaker is the presiding officer of the House of Representatives and helps maintain order during debates on the House floor. The speaker must sign all bills and join resolutions the House passes, and he or she also has a vote. Lawmakers can give the speaker other duties when they adopt House Rules of Procedure every legislature, as well, including having that person appoint people to committees and designate leaders of those committees. The speaker also sends legislation to committees for review.

A number of other lawmakers have indicated they also intend to run for House Speaker. They include Democrats Senfronia Thompson, Joe Moody, Oscar Longoria and Trey Martinez-Fischer and Republicans Trent Ashby, Geanie Morrison, John Cyrier and Chris Paddie. That field has whittled down to Ashby and Martinez-Fischer, with the others consolidating their support around Phelan and Ashby.

While the Democrats have a difficult path to speaker-ship, Ashby, R-Lufkin, says he’s still in the hunt for the gavel, and wants the Republican Caucus to meet as soon as possible to discuss.

“Though I have not yet seen Chairman Phelan’s list, support for my candidacy has continued to grow over the last 24 hours,” Ashby wrote in a statement provided by his office.

“It is my sincere hope that all members of the Republican Caucus will be afforded the opportunity to discuss and consider these proposals and vote to back a candidate, per the Caucus bylaws in an open meeting of the caucus bylaws in an open meeting of the Caucus as soon as possible,” Ashby said.

The previous speaker, Dennis Bonnen, announced last October he would not seek re-election after a secret recording was released indicating he would give media credentials and floor access to a conservative non-profit group if they target 10 moderate Republicans in the primaries.